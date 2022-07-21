Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has told British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that he never struck a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta for him to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, who spoke on Wednesday, said it’s the President who committed himself and Kenyans that he would support him at the end of his second term.

“To be fair to President Uhuru Kenyatta, we didn’t have a deal. I decided to support Uhuru Kenyatta based on my belief that he deserved an opportunity,” Ruto said.

The DP said the question of whether or not the President supports his presidential candidature is inconsequential since he has his own solid plan on how to go about it.

“I have an agenda and I believe I have the capacity to deliver on this plan,” Ruto said.

On September 20, 2013, Uhuru gave the clearest indication that he would hand over to Ruto after serving his constitutionally allowable two terms.

But he seems to have reneged the deal and is currently supporting Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

