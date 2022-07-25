Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati has said his commission will be unable to proceed with the August 9th election if Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti continues to hold election materials that were confiscated by police at Jomo Kenya International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.

Sleuths from DCI arrested three Venezuelans who were in possession of stickers meant to be used during the August 9th presidential election.

Though the three were released, police confiscated their computers, flask disks and election stickers, a move which Chebukati protested.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Chebukati noted that the electronic items contain important and sensitive information relating to the forthcoming elections as well as projects undertaken by them for other countries.

He said as a commission they will not be able to proceed without the stickers which are in the hands of DCI.

“Our hands are tied and we cannot proceed with the preparation of the election until the stickers are released,” Chebukati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.