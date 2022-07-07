Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has dismissed claims that his agency is being controlled by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Speaking on Thursday, Chebukati said his commission is independent, and not even the Head of State can control it.

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies accused the commission of being used by Ruto and his allies to compromise the election in August.

The Azimio leaders, particularly, singled out the involvement of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, whom they accused of having links with Greek-based firm Inform Lykos SA, which is in charge of printing ballots papers.

But Chebukati, in a statement, termed the claims as propaganda and urged Kenyans to ignore them.

“I’d like to make sure you’re aware that the IEBC is a completely separate organization. We are not guided in any way, shape, or form by any particular person, constitution, or authority. Our only responsibility is to uphold the constitution,” Chebukati stated.

“More than ever before, the IEBC has prepared for these elections. We are going to guarantee that the process is open to the public, and we are going to hold elections in Kenya that are free, fair, and credible. This is the pledge that we have made to the nation, “Chebukati added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.