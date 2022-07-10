Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Popular Jubilee blogger Wahome Thuku was embarrassed badly by State House Security officers after he was caught trying to record a video when President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hosted religious leaders.

Wahome was ordered to stop recording or lose his phone to the no-nonsense security officers.

He desperately tried to explain to the security officers that he is well-known at State House but it seems they don’t know him.

“Unajua mimi ni nani?” (Do you know who I am) Wahome was heard asking after he was warned against recording a video.

He has been roasted badly on social media after the embarrassing video went viral since he claims to be well-connected at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.