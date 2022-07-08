Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has threatened to sue former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies for linking him to a Greece firm that won the contract to print and supply ballot papers ahead of the General Election next month.

In a letter addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Raila allies adversely claimed that Wetang’ula has links with the Greek-based Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA Holdings, which is said to have been awarded Sh 3.1 billion tender by IEBC to supply the ballot papers.

The Raila-led team wanted the agencies to which the letter was addressed to carry out meticulous investigations on Wetang’ula’s relations with the firm.

But Wetangula, in his defense, said he knows nothing about the said company, terming the allegations as malicious.

The Bungoma Senator said he has instructed his lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi to oversee the lawsuit to be filed against the Azimio team.

“I have instructed SC Ahmednasir aka “The Mullah” to take legal action against ODM desperadoes to stop their reckless inanity against Weta & KK. Watajua hawajui!!,” Wetangula stated on his Twitter page.

