Friday, 22 July 2022 – Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has said the war in Ukraine has made her nine-year-old son want to become a soldier.

Zelenska who has confessed how the Russia-Ukraine war has affected the love life between her and the husband says the only thing her son Kyrylo wants to do is “martial arts and how to use a rifle”.

In an interview with NBC, Ms Zelenska said she hoped her son’s childhood would be “given back” to him.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said this while on a visit to the US on Wednesday, July 20 where she appealed for more weapons for Ukraine.

Speaking about the impact of the five-month-long war with Russia on her son, she said: “Before the war, my son used to go to the folk dance ensemble. He played piano. He learned English.”

But following Russia’s invasion, “obviously he wants to be a soldier,” she said. “I cannot bring him back to doing arts and humanities.

“And that’s what I really want to ensure is that the childhood of my son is given back to him, and that he enjoys his life to the fullest.”

Zelenska, who is also mother to 18-year-old Oleksandra, spoke of the plight of other children and parents during her visit to the US.

Speaking to the US Congress, she said;

“We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child, ‘Go to sleep peacefully. There will be no more airstrikes, no more missile strikes.’ Is this too much to wish for?” she said during her speech.

“But unfortunately, the war is not over, the terror continues.”

Appealing for more weapons and air-defence systems, she said: “I am asking for weapons. Weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else’s land but to protect one’s home and the right to wake up alive in that home.”