Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Controversial Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s life could be in great danger.

This is after controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a promised to beat him badly if he meets him over his controversial manifesto.

In one of his latest sermons, Ng’ang’a took issue with Wajackoyah’s bhang manifesto.

The man of God noted he would get into a physical fight with Wajackoyah if that would be the last option to stop him from advocating for the cultivation of marijuana.

“Nitakushambulia, unitoe meno ama nikutoe (I will deal with you . You remove my teeth or I remove yours ) Give us respect Kenya is a Christian country,” Ng’ang’a said.

The visibly angry pastor noted that Wajackoyah could be cursed and wished that the 2022 presidential candidate dies before the August 9, presidential election so that he does not bring curses to Kenyan youths.

“Kenya to plant bhang? May you be cursed and die before your time you won’t bring curses to Kenyan youths,” the man of the cloth added.

The lawyer, who has over seven academic degrees, said in a previous interview that the growing of marijuana will enable this country to pay its outstanding debts, and ensure Kenyans have enough money wherever they are so that we can sustain and arrest the debt situation.

“If we grew bhang in Nyeri alone in one year, we can pay Kenya’s entire debt portfolio or build two expressways in each county,” he says.

In his manifesto, Wajackoyah also hopes to legalize prostitution, snake farming, hanging the corrupt as well as exporting Hyena’s testicles.

