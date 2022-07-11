Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah has unveiled his partial cabinet while on the vote hunting mission in Meru County.

Addressing his supporters, Wajackoyah tapped into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, revealing that he will make the current Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti his Interior Cabinet Secretary to take over from Fred Matiang’i should Kenyans elect him the next president.

Wajackoyah also promised to appoint his longtime friend and scholar from Meru, Muthomi as his Attorney General.

“There is somebody whom we schooled with in England, a short man who wears spectacles and is very learned. He is called Muthomi from within Meru and I will make that man my Attorney General. I will also make DCI George Kinoti my Interior CS so that Meru people can feel part of my government,” stated Wajackoyah.

At the same time, Wajackoyah hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his recently unveiled manifesto.

He poked holes in Ruto’s Bottom-up economic model, saying his manifesto is the best to offer solutions to Kenyan problems.

According to Wajakoyah, Ruto’s Bottom-up manifesto is not realistic since it is promising Kenyans what Ruto will not be able to deliver.

His sentiments come just a day after DP Ruto accused him, claiming that the parallel unveiling of his manifesto and that of Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajacoyah was a ploy to steal the limelight from him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.