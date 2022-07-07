Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has given a condition for him to attend the 2022 presidential debate which will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen, Nairobi.

During an interview yesterday, Wajackoyah said that he would only attend the debate if Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio candidate Raila Odinga would also participate.

According to Wajackoyah, he will not waste his time if he will only debate with Agano presidential candidate David Mwaure.

“Let me make it clear, if Ruto and Raila will not be at the presidential debate, I am not going to waste my time debating with Mwaure. I am only going to debate Ruto and Raila,” Wajackoyah stated.

Wajackoyah has a beef with Mwaure after the Agano leader asked the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) chairman to constitute a panel of psychiatrists to ascertain the mental status of the Ganjaman.

According to Mwaure, Wajackoyah has turned his presidential campaign into a criminal enterprise.

“Kenyans have watched in shock and awe as Prof. Wajackoyah encourages drug trafficking and consumption, planting of bhang in public places, opening of bars in schools and suspending the constitution.”

“I urge the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to immediately constitute a panel of eminent psychiatrists to ascertain the mental state of this individual,” Mwaure said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.