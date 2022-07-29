Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Roots Party Presidential candidate Prof. Wajackoyah took his campaigns to the Tunnel club along Mombasa Road on Thursday night while in the company of his running mate, Justina Wamae.

The vocal presidential candidate, who is an ardent fan of Reggae music, was welcomed to the entertainment joint by a bevy of beauties who were donning Jamaican attires.

He was all smiles as he interacted with youthful revellers in the club, who were excited by his presence.

He took the chance to drum up support for his candidature in the upcoming general election, which is barely two weeks.

Wajackoyah has made several visits to popular clubs in Nairobi, mostly frequented by young people, ever since he joined the Presidential race.

His message and dressing resonate well with the youth and that’s why he visits trendy clubs in the city to hunt for votes.

Below are photos of his visit to the Tunnel club.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.