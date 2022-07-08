Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Waiters and Waitresses
Saape Lounge is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Nairobi.
Job Purpose
You are responsible for ensuring that customers have a satisfying dining experience. You are expected to provide fast, efficient and courteous service. You also discuss coordination between the kitchen and the dining area and review any customer service issues from the previous day or shift.
Responsibilities
- Greet and escort customers to their tables
- Present menu and provide detailed information when asked (e.g. about portions, ingredients or potential food allergies)
- Prepare tables by setting up linens, silverware and glasses
- Inform customers about the day’s specials
- Offer menu recommendations upon request
- Up-sell additional products when appropriate
- Take accurate food and drinks orders, order slips or by memorization
- Communicate order details to the kitchen staff
- Serve food and drink orders
- Check dishes and kitchenware for cleanliness and presentation and report any problems
- Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area
- Deliver checks and collect bill payments
- Carry dirty plates, glasses and silverware to kitchen for cleansing
- Meet with restaurant staff to review daily specials, changes on the menu and service specifications for reservations (e.g. parties)
- Provide excellent customer service to guests
Qualifications
- Diploma in food and beverage management
- A degree in Hospitality Management is an added advantage
- Proven work experience as a waiter or waitress (Minimum1 year)
- Strong organizational and multitasking skills with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Active listening and effective communication skills
- Team spirit
- Flexibility to work in shifts
- Attentiveness and patience for customers
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting the Job Title on the email subject to hr@saape.co.ke. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>