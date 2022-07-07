Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has dismissed reports of a plot to sneak in ballot papers from Uganda to facilitate the rigging of the election.

This comes even as the first batch of ballot papers that will be used in the August elections arrived in the country today.

Speaking during an interview, Chebukati allayed fears that IEBC was printing some presidential ballot papers from Uganda.

“Today we will receive a number of ballot papers and they are not from Uganda or some funny place, they are secure for the election, there is nothing like extra ballot papers like some politicians have claimed,” stated Chebukati.

“Let us stop misinforming Kenyans and have a peaceful election.”

According to Chebukati, the printed ballot papers have been secured with special features.

“We are only going to print ballot papers to the tune of 22,120,258, which is the number of registered voters per every elective seat – there is no additional ballot papers. They are serialized, have security features and are specific to that station,” he stated.

There have been concerns from Raila Odinga’s Azimio that Chebukati was printing some ballot papers from Uganda to help Deputy President William Ruto to rig Baba in the August contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.