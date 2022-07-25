Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has blasted DCI Boss George Kinoti over the probe of three Venezuelans who entered the country with election materials allegedly belonging to IEBC.

Speaking at Kapkatet Grounds, Kericho County, a furious Ruto said that Kinoti had angered the Kenya Kwanza coalition by arresting and exposing the foreigners.

According to the DP, Kinoti should leave IEBC to conduct the election, saying the former had failed as DCI boss.

“George Kinoti awache ujinga. Huyo Kinoti hakuna kitu amefanya hii Kenya, anaendesha tu makesi ya kisiasa. Mr. Kinoti save your time, stop writing to us long letters, and leave matters of elections to IEBC. You have failed as DCI, we don’t want you to fail our elections. Bwana Kinoti awache ujinga yake, anatukasirisha,” said Ruto.

The directorate identified the three as Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez.

According to DCI, the three alleged IEBC contractors traveled with expired passports from their mother country ostensibly for a private business.

Besides, there is no evidence that confirmed the three were employees of Smartmatic Technology Company or IEBC.

“The officers were shocked how a foreigner all the way from Venezuela contracted for a very sensitive and high-level service supposedly by IEBC had nobody waiting for him and in particular to receive the sensitive confidential materials,” DCI stated.

“We find the Chairperson. Mr. Wafula Chebukati to be insincere and dishonest by declaring people who have been disowned by his own staff as IEBC personnel. Chebukati’s statement, was well choreographed, planned and strategically crafted to raise an alarm by sensationalizing a false statement to sway the masses who are the public to believe that the police arbitrarily arrested and harassed IEBC personnel,” part of the statement by DCI read.

In an earlier statement, Chebukati claimed that the three were employees of Smartmatic.

