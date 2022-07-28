Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire honorably in August and desist from interfering with the elections.

Already, President Uhuru Kenyatta has engaged his fifth gear and he is currently crisscrossing the country marketing Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and bastardizing Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday when he took Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns to Meru county, Ruto urged the President to behave decently and stop smear and useless campaigns against him.

Ruto further urged the President that he will go home in August whether he liked it or not and he will beat his ‘project’, Raila Odinga, badly in August.

“Wacha kuwa na roho mbaya ndugu yangu Uhuru. Wachana na hii mchezo ya bwana Kitendawili because nitampeleka nyumbani na wheelbarrow mwezi wa Agosti,”Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST