Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has warned Deputy President William Ruto to stop mentioning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name in his campaigns.

Speaking in Kiambu yesterday during the Azimio la Umoja campaign tour, Raila said Ruto should face him instead of targeting Uhuru with his insults.

“Wachana na Uhuru, angalia baba tuonane na wewe ana kwa ana, (Leave Uhuru alone, look at me, let us meet face to face).” Raila said as the crowd cheered.

The former prime minister blasted the Ruto-led alliance, terming it an alliance of propagandists that has no plan to turn around Kenya for the better.

Raila, who is enjoying the backing of Uhuru, called on Kiambu County residents to support his presidential bid.

He pledged to initiate meaningful development across the country if he secures victory in the August polls.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer recently blasted the Head of State for actively involving himself in the 2022 presidential contest.

Ruto has claimed that Uhuru is his main competitor in the 2022 presidential election, but warned him to get out of the way for him to face Raila head-on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.