Sunday, 10 July 2022 – Protesters marched to the official residence of Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and evicted him over the mismanagement of the country’s economy.

They occupied the lavish residence after he fled to safety.

Photos shared on social media showed the protesters relaxing in comfy seats in the residence while taking selfies.

One of the protesters even went to the bathroom to take a shower.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.