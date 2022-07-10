Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Protesters are having fun inside the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after evicting him.

The daring protesters are enjoying the privileges that the disgraced President had before he was forced to flee to safety, after they stormed his official residence and evicted him over the mismanagement of the country’s economy.

They were captured working out in the gym and playing piano inside the President’s palace.

Watch videos.

