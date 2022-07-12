Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – A video has emerged on social media exposing what happens at ChillSpot club in Thika at night.

It is just a normal club during the day but after midnight, naked ladies entertain sex-starved male revellers.

In the shocking video that is trending online, some strippers are seen dancing naked and allowing randy male revellers to lick their private parts.

Click this link to watch the video>>>https://imgur.com/a/BGqneeZ

The Kenyan DAILY POST.