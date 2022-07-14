Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – A massive group of hundreds of illegal migrants have captured on camera crossing into the US through southern border in Texas, marking one of the largest groups to flood into the U.S. in recent months,

In the footage shared by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, hundreds of illegal border crossers were being guided into the water by smugglers at the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, July 14.

“The line of people went so far into the trees, it’s hard to get a count,” Melugin said. “Hundreds upon hundreds.”

In a subsequent tweet, Melugin revealed that when the group first entered the water, no Border Patrol officers were on scene, “only one Texas National Guard humvee.”

Federal sources told Fox there were 2,258 illegal crossings in Del Rio Sector on Tuesday alone. Over a seven-day period, there were more than 13,000 crossings in the sector.

Texas lawmakers immediately accused the Biden administration of enabling the crossings, and called on the White House to work with Congress to stop the border crisis.

“This is one of the biggest groups we have EVER seen at our southern border. The time is now for this Administration to work with Congress to disincentivize this dangerous mass migration,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) tweeted.

“What the American people see: lawless open borders,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said. “What cynical Democrat politicians see: potential Democrat voters. #BidenBorderCrisis.”

“The Biden administration needs to wake up and stop ignoring the very real, very dangerous situation at our southern border,” Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) posted.

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022