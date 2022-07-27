Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – A video has emerged of Deputy President William Ruto’s spokesman, Hussein Mohammed, pushing aside Pauline Waithera, a mama Mboga associated with the Kenya Kwanza brigade, during the presidential debate.

In the seven-second long video, Waithera is seen walking side by side with Ruto and his Wife Rachael Ruto before Hussein Mohammed emerges from the front and pushes Mama Mboga away, forcing her to retract behind.

After she was pushed to the side, Ruto and his wife are ushered to the debating Hall and the poor woman is left outside.

This is a big shame to William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance team since they have been lying to Kenyans that their government will be that of Mama Mboga and Mkokoteni guys but going by this video it seems this is another fat lie.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST