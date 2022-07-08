Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Martha Karua, on Thursday took their campaigns to Kirinyaga County where they drummed up support for their coalition in August.

Kirinyaga is the home county of Martha Karua and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who was among those who organized the rallies with the final rally being held at Wanguru Stadium.

However, a video of Raila and Karua’s motorcade passing through Kerugoya town has surfaced online, eliciting mixed reactions.

Raila Odinga, who is also an Orange Democratic Movement party leader, and Karua, were seen waving at houses and trees as residents refused to greet them.

The residents were busy doing their work as Raila and Karua tried to spread the Azimio gospel in Kirinyaga County.

Here is the video of Raila and Karua waving at trees and houses as residents snubbed their rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST