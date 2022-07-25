Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Popular Kikuyu musicians among them Samidoh, Joyce Wa Mama, and Ben Githae, were humiliated badly while campaigning for Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

The renowned artists were moving around in a truck entertaining the public in the Mt Kenya region and at the same time drumming up support for Raila and Martha.

However, the residents shunned the artists, leaving them with an egg on their faces.

A video shared on TitTok shows the emcee pleading with the residents to move closer.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, prompting him to tell the driver to move to the next destination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.