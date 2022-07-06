Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A video has emerged of Nyandarua County residents rejecting relief food donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Uhuru has reportedly urged Cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries, county commissioners, and top Jubilee party leaders to go across the country issuing relief food to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Uhuru also instructed chiefs to issue relief food to residents and ensure they campaign for Raila Odinga or be sacked.

However, in Nyandarua, residents on Wednesday rejected the relief food and told them they don’t want anything associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta or Azimio alliance.

The residents also warned Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni, for being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to divide the Mt Kenya region vote.

They urged Kioni to prepare to go home because Nyandarua is Deputy President William Ruto’s political bedroom and anybody who is against him shall be sent home in August.

Here is a video of Nyandarua residents rejecting food donated by Uhuru through Kioni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.