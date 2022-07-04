Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – A video has emerged of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, telling Nyamira County residents that the 2022 political contest is over and the government is waiting to swear in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President in August.

In the video, Matiang’i, who is also known as super CS in President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration, is heard saying in the Kisii language that the 2022 contest is over since Raila has achieved the numbers to be the fifth President of Kenya.

Matiang’i spoke weeks after Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho and ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru said the 2022 game is over and Raila will win the election with over 60 percent of the votes cast in August.

If the sentiments of Matiang’i, Kibicho, and Mucheru are to be believed then it means Deputy President William Ruto, who is the fiercest Raila Odinga rival is going home in August.

Here is the video of Matiang’i saying the 2022 political game is over and they are waiting to swear in Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya in August.

