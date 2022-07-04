Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – A video has emerged of Elgeyo County Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, being chased away in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday.

In the video, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is seen trying to alight from a Toyota Prado 150 series but he is chased by youths who were shouting Azimio.

This is a big embarrassment to DP Ruto and Murkomen since Elgeyo Marakwet County is considered as a Kenya Kwanza Alliance stronghold.

This is also a big win for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga since going by the video, it seems Azimio gospel is spreading across the country like wildfire.

Here is the video of Murkomen being chased away in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Monday.

Kipchumba Murkomen has been chased in Marakwet West.



Video attached; pic.twitter.com/GnmB0STc71 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 4, 2022

