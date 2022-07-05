Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – Embattled Mathare Parliamentary aspirant, Kelvin Bahati Kioko, had a rough time at an Azimio rally on Sunday.

A video that has gone viral on social media has exposed how he was harassed before he was ejected from the rally.

The youthful singer and aspiring politician had attended the rally graced by top Nairobi leaders affiliated with the Azimio coalition.

He left the roadside rally without having a chance to address his supporters.

Azimio leaders led by Edwin Sifuna were captured in the video gesturing him to exit their makeshift dais mounted on their car.

After exiting the dais, he was roughed by a group of young men even as his security detail tried to intervene.

Bahati has been embroiled in a bitter fallout with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna had announced that Azimio had settled on the incumbent Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch to fly their flag in the August 9 election.

“Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that it’s an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” Sifuna said.

Bahati responded to the SG and dismissed claims he has stepped down.

“My point and message to Mathare people is that I am still in the race and I will be on the ballot. I am not stepping down for anyone” he said.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.