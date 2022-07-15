Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Paul Muite, has responded to reports that he is battling the deadly cancer disease.

Rumours about Muite’s ill health generated a buzz on social media on Friday morning with many wishing the brilliant lawyer a quick recovery from the ‘deadly monster’.

Reacting to the claims, Muite denied social media reports that he is suffering from cancer and said he has only shed some weight to control his blood sugar.

Muite further said today in the morning he took a run around Ngong forest and insisted he is fit as a butcher’s dog.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed 1 & 1/2 hrs jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” Muite said in a tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST