Direct Sales Representatives

Duties & Responsibilities

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the sales representatives will be responsible for acquisition of new business within the assigned Sales locations. The position is on contract terms for a period of 12 months.

This challenging opportunity to contribute to the growth of our business will involve the following:

Deliver set sales targets in asset and liability for KCB Bank.

Provide excellent customer service.

Participate in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to customers.

Conduct door-to-door direct selling

Seek customer feedback on bank products.

Provide regular sales reports.

Qualifications And Experience:

For the above position, the successful applicants should:

Be a recent graduate from a recognized university.

Have a minimum Mean Grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.

Have excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Have a passion and commitment to quality service.

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Have the ability to meet stringent targets within defined deadlines.

Experience in sales or client relationship management will be an added advantage.

To be considered, your application must have:

A copy of your ID.

Degree certificate.

KCSE certificate.

Birth certificate (of self).

The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log into our Recruitment Portal and submit your application.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

To be considered your application must be received by Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

KCB is an equal opportunity employer.

Note: Successful candidates will be posted within Coast Region .