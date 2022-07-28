Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit the ground running in the last stretch to campaign for his handshake buddy Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Naivasha, Uhuru called on the residents to rally behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga in the August polls.

He stated that the country was looking for a leader, not a marathoner in a direct reference to his Deputy William Ruto.

The Head of State downplayed critics of Odinga who seem to have an issue with his age, saying “uzee sio ugonjwa”.

“Ningewaomba tu kwa heshima, kuna mzee (Raila) mwengine ambaye anatembea, ata akiwa mzee, uzee sio ugonjwa…hamtafuti mtu wa kukimbia marathon, tuko na Kipchoge. Tunatafuta kiongozi ambaye ako na fikra, hekima, unyenyekevu na anapenda watu wake,” President Kenyatta stated.

At the same time, the Head of State took a swipe at his deputy, William Ruto, for what he termed as peddling lies in his rallies.

“Tumezoea mambo ya uchaguzi lakini hakuna kitu kibaya kama siasa ya udanganyifu, madharau, vitisho na matusi,” he said.

The President commissioned an additional unit at Olkaria 1 geothermal plant in Naivasha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.