Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – American R&B singer Usher has assured fans of Justin Bieber that the Canadian music star is recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome he was recently diagnosed of.

Recall that Bieber recently postponed his ‘Justice’ world tour after revealing he’s been suffering facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

43-year-old Usher who spoke about his 28-year-old mentee in an interview with Extra said;

“I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

Usher also disclosed that he saw Bieber on a recent vacation, and they hung out together. He further stated that artists might experience some things people may not understand.

Usher added;

“As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand” while stating that it “comes with a great deal of pressure.”