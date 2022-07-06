Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must use both electronic and manual registers during the August 9th presidential election.

IEBC had planned not to use printed registers on polling day, saying the register would create an avenue for electoral malpractices.

But speaking on Wednesday in Gatundu, Raila said they won’t compromise on their demand for the commission to provide printed voters’ registers on polling day.

“Manual register is a must at every polling station. It’s not negotiable,” Raila said.

On June 30, the commission under the leadership of Wafula Chebukati bowed to pressure and reversed its earlier plan to use the electronic voter register as the sole document for identifying voters.

The commission, however, said it would only resort to the manual register as a last resort in case of a technology breakdown.

But Raila said the manual register is a necessity and should not be used as a last resort.

“Both manual and electronic registers should be at every polling station across the country,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.