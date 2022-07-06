Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – 28-year-old Rhode Island State Senator, Tiara Mack, has hit back after she received heat for twerking in her bikini and posting on TikTok.

The Democratic Senator posted a video to TikTok of herself twerking upside down in a bikini on Independence Day, July 4.

She proceeded to say, “vote Senator Mack.”

The caption read, “a promised senator thirst trap at Block Island.”

Her video led to criticisms and she responded on Tuesday, July 5.

She tweeted: “Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”

She added in one video: “I’m not a regular senator, I’m a HOT senator.”

She also released other videos where she responded to her critics.

Watch below.