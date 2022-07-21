Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – American rapper, Trina is grieving the loss of a family member after her 17-year-old niece was reportedly shot and killed during a shooting in Miami on Tuesday night, July 19.

According to a report WSVN 7 News, the body of the rapper’s niece, who was known as “Suga” by family and friends, was found in the the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City.

The medical examiner and Miami Fire Rescue declared the young lady dead on the scene after they discovered a fatal gunshot wound.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it appears she was visiting the area.

Suga and two other women sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, but the condition of the other two other women is not currently known.