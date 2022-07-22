Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

His administration announced on Thursday, July 21, that the 79-year-old was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

The statement continues: “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Watch video below…