Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – A viral video of ladies assaulting a man has caused an uproar on social media.

In the video, the ruthless ladies are seen ganging up against the helpless man and whipping him mercilessly.

While it is not clear what led to the incident, Netizens have urged DCI to bring the culprits to book.

Netizens wondered what would have happened if it was a lady being assaulted in the viral video.

This barbaric act should be condemned and justice served to the victim.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.