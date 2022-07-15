Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade are currently camping in Kiambu County where they are popularising his presidential bid ahead of the August 9th election.

Kiambu County has over 1.3 million registered voters and every presidential candidate wants a share of the vote-rich region, which happens to be the backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Ruto brigade stormed the county and the rallies were filled with ‘Uongo, Uongo’ chants.

The chants started after Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi asked residents whether they believed in a recent opinion poll by TIFA research Centre that showed Raila Odinga leading with 52 percent and DP Ruto coming second with 34 percent.

In his question Kingi asked, ” Sahii wameanza kukarabisha opinion poll, ati Raila anashinda Chief hustler William Ruto. Ni uongo sio uongo? Uongo sio uongo?”, the crowd responded in a chant, Uongo! Uongo!.

He went ahead to ask the residents to come out in large numbers on August 9th to voice out an actual poll on the ballot by voting Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Here is the video (from 15:00)

The Kenyan DAILY POST