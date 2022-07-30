Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – David Kimanzi Mutua is reportedly a serial conman operating in Embakasi.

He pretends to provide car hire services and so many people in Embakasi have lost money after being defrauded by him.

One of the victims took to social media to expose the notorious conman and revealed that when he went to report him to Kware police station in Embakasi, he was informed that the suspect is well-connected.

Whenever he is arrested, the OCS receives a call from ‘above’ to release him.

Members of the public have been warned against transacting any business with the suspect.

See his photos below.

