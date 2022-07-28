Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Babcock University’s orientation brochure for new students is being dissected on Twitter.

Two pages from the brochure describing semen and vagina to first-year students caught attention after they were shared on Twitter.

The school described semen as, “The male’s choice seed that guarantees the preservation of the future.”

The vagina was described as, “The lady’s sealed parcel of land that must be exclusively preserved for the king’s cultivation in marriage.”

“See what Babcock, a school that charges almost $10,000/year to produce graduates that can compete globally, is teaching its first year students. It’s almost like a bad joke,” A Twitter user wrote.

“I never read the thing, lmaooo,” a student of the school wrote.

