Sunday, July 17, 2022 – A dreaded undercover cop has put on notice a notorious motorbike thief, who was released from jail last week.

The suspect had been jailed after he stole a motorbike from Rongai, which was later recovered in Lang’ata.

After being released from jail last week, he stole another motorbike.

The stolen bike was later recovered in Kariobangi.

The suspect is reportedly bailed out by his bosses when cops arrest him.

The undercover cop urged anyone who has lost his motorbike to the hardcore thief to contact him so that he build a strong case against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.