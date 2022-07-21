Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Tristan Thompson appeared unbothered as he continued to have a good time in Mykonos, Greece, in the company of two mystery women.

The NBA star, 31, who’s currently expecting his second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 38, via surrogate, was in good spirits as he got flirty with the women.

The outing comes after the athlete was spotted holding hands with a brunette on Sunday as they strolled the streets together after partying at a nightclub.

The soon to be father-of-four shares daughter True, four, with Khloe. He also shares five-year-old son Prince with model ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo Thompson, six months, with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe’s spokesperson confirmed the baby news on Wednesday in a statement to DailyMail.com, which revealed the baby was conceived in November and will be born via surrogate.

The surrogate became pregnant just a month before Khloe discovered Tristan was expecting a baby boy with another woman after an illicit hotel hook up.

Meanwhile Khloe has made it clear about how she feels about the video of Tristan spotted holding hands with a mystery woman during his holiday.

The television personality supported a post from @kardashiansocial that defended her baby daddy for moving on.

In an unexpected move, the socialite hit the like button, under a video with a caption that read: ‘To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.’

The post went on to state: ‘So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloé’s surrogate is due.’