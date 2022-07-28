Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trolled on the Internet for posing for the digital cover of Vogue magazine cover with his wife and First Lady, Olena Zelenska, amid a war that has ravaged the country.

The pair were pictured together for the piece by renowned photographer Annie Leibowitz – although the article primarily focused on Zelenska, 44.

The shoot was titled: ‘Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.’

Critics are slamming the pair for the shoot saying despite the massive amounts of aid given to the war torn country since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, the president still has time for a photoshoot but others have defended him, and hailed Zelensky for continuing to keep the conflict in the spotlight.

In the piece, Zelensky and his wife are shown together inside of their compound in Mariinsky Palace on the outskirts of Kyiv.

In one photo, Zelenska is pictured beside the downed remains of the world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225. The cargo aircraft was sabotaged at an airfield in Kyiv by Russian operatives in February.

Zelenska told Vogue: ‘These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian.’

She went on: ‘Frankly I don’t think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally. We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.’

Conservative activist Scott Presler tweeted: ‘Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots?’

Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores tweeted: ‘Biden: Let’s continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it!’ She added: ‘Reality: The Zelensky family graces us with a photo shoot to be on the cover of Vogue magazine.’

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022