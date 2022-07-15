Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – London’s Metropolitan Police have opened an investigation into British Olympic champion, Mo Farah’s revelations he was illegally trafficked into Britain as a child and forced to do house labor.

The 39-year-old Somalia-born athlete who won double Olympic gold for the UK at both the 2012 and 2016 Games revealed in a BBC documentary this week his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and he was forced to work in domestic servitude after entering the country aged eight or nine.

“We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah,” said the Metropolitan Police in a statement on Thursday, July 14.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time. Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

Farah says he was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his physical education teacher at school, Alan Watkinson, while still using the assumed name Mohamed Farah given to him by a woman who trafficked him to Britain.

Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his mother and two of his brothers to join his IT consultant father as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti with a woman he had never met, and then made to look after another family’s children.

In fact, he said, his father was killed in civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was aged four and his mother, Aisha, and two brothers live in the breakaway state of Somaliland.

On Wednesday, Farah was assured by the British Government he would not be stripped of his citizenship since it was gotten with a false name with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing him as “a sporting hero”.