Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – The ruling Jubilee Party is now worried that Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are desperate for power to settle scores with President Uhuru Kenyatta as was evidenced in Tuesday’s presidential running mate debate.

In the statement yesterday, Jubilee lauded Martha Karua for remaining calm and articulating issues despite being provoked by Gachagua during the debate.

“Well done Mama Martha Karua in a debate where the opponent’s agenda was to provoke you and attack individuals, you remained calm, composed and articulate. The opponent made it clear that they only want power to settle scores against the President and to free up proceeds of corruption so that he can finish his mansion and host keshas.”

“You, on the other hand, made it clear that the Azimio/OKA coalition is about social justice, social protection of the vulnerable, economic recovery and the well-being of Kenyans. On who holds the biggest grudges, he won hands down. On who cares about Kenyans, who has a grasp of issues affecting mwananchi, you won. You won Kenyans’ heart, you won, Karua,” Jubilee said in a statement.

During the debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday, July 19, Gachagua launched a scathing attack against the first family and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He brandished what he termed a gazette notice during the debate and sensationally accused President Kenyatta of using his powers to exempt the first family from paying Sh350 million tax bill in a merger of two banks.

And that is not all, the Mathira MP also alleged that Uhuru had planned to sack Ruto and replace him with KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as a way of protecting dynasties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.