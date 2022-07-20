Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, yesterday stunned the nation when he reveals exactly what is ailing President Uhuru Kenyatta to the point that he does not want to see Deputy President William Ruto

Speaking during the presidential running mate debate, where he faced off with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua, Gachagua revealed that Uhuru suffers from ‘inferiority complex’

According to Gachagua, Uhuru sidelined Ruto from his government because of his inferiority complex.

He noted that Uhuru fears Ruto because of his sharp mind which he does not have. He said the president was afraid of Ruto because he might ‘overthrow’ him with his brilliant mind.

Gachagua went ahead to claim that president Uhuru Kenyatta nominated NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in order to protect his interest and that of his family.

“The president said recently at State House, Nairobi that he nominated Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s deputy presidential candidate to protect his interests and those of his family,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.