Friday, July 22, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of trying to sabotage the August 9th poll.

This is after three employees of Smartmatic International BV were arrested on Thursday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and later released.

The three were accused of carrying sensitive Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials without being accompanied by a senior commission official.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Ahmednasir said the mission to arrest the three was planned by the Office of the President to sabotage the August 9th poll after sensing the defeat of their candidate.

“The arrest of the 3 Venezuelan nationals working for IEBC shows a steely but desperate resolve on the part of The Office of the President to sabotage the 9.8.2022 elections.

“This office’s manful zeal to achieve its nefarious goals at any cost should never be underestimated,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

