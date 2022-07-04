Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has finally responded to the trending audio of Deputy President William Ruto threatening to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

The audio was recorded on Friday when Ruto met the Kikuyu council of elders led by Kungu Muigai where he said he almost slapped Uhuru in 2017 when he almost surrendered after the Supreme Court nullified the Jubilee Party’s win.

Reacting to the audio, Kung’u said it is true Ruto uttered the said words but was more of a joke and hence the laughs being heard in the background.

Kung’u further stated that Ruto did not mean he wanted to physically assault the head of state but meant he wanted to give him the courage to go on with the presidential re-run.

The Kikuyu elder revealed that he has brought up both Uhuru and Ruto for over 40 years as his young brothers and he is ashamed of their recent public insults at each other.

The Kenyan DAILY POST