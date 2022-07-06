Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kung’u Muigai has apologized to the head of state over reports that he castigated him on live TV for endorsing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Kung’u is reported to have claimed that Uhuru’s endorsement of Raila was against an oath that the GEMA nation took in 1969 where they vowed never to let Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his kin lead the country.

In a statement, Kung’u said his remarks were taken out of context and asked Uhuru for forgiveness for embarrassing him.

The Kikuyu National Council of Elders patron said he always has access to the president at any given time and so addressing and exposing him through the media was not his intention.

“It is unfathomable to my family and friends to think that I would have the audacity to address his Excellency through the media. I, therefore, take this opportunity to apologize to him for any embarrassment that it might have caused,” he stated.

Kung’u noted he has always respected the president, further faulting the reporters, saying he only answered a historical question about the 1969 oath.

He clarified that while it is true the oath was taken, Uhuru was only eight years old and was also not involved in the taking of the pledge.

“I do not talk politics because politics is a personal decision and whenever I talk, I Talk as an elder and in the national council. I think (the remarks) were taken out of context,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.