Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – There is no way Mt. Kenya residents will change their minds towards former Prime Minister Raila Odinga however much President Uhuru Kenyatta persuades them.

This was revealed by Uhuru’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, who said though Mt Kenya residents love the president, they will not follow his political direction.

Muigai, who led a delegation of Kikuyu elders to Deputy President William Ruto’s residence a few days ago, said many Central Kenya residents grew fond of the DP when Uhuru picked him as his running mate.

According to Muigai, many are hesitant to support Uhuru’s handshake friend, Raila Odinga, because they ended up loving Ruto when he joined hands with the president in 2013.

“When people saw Uhuru joining hands with Ruto, they were excited and had him in their hearts. Ruto is in their hearts. Uhuru is very much loved to date in Mt Kenya. However, people have refused the direction he wants the region to take,” he said

Ruto hosted Kikuyu elders from Kiambu County last Friday at his Karen residence.

The delegation was led by Kung’u Muigai, who serves as the patron of the National Council of Elders.

It is during this meeting with Kikuyu elders that Ruto alleged he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta after a heated argument on the day that their 2017 win was annulled by the Supreme Court.

