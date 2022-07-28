Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to destroy Deputy President William Ruto in the next 11 days before the country goes to the General Election.

Speaking in Nakuru County on Wednesday, Uhuru said in the next one week, he will traverse the country, warning Kenyans against electing Ruto in August.

The president who spoke when he met Kalenjin community leaders, termed Ruto as an evil man who will rule with an iron fist like late former President Daniel Moi.

The father of the nation said with less than two weeks remaining in his presidency, he will use all means necessary to ensure Ruto doesn’t become the fifth President of Kenya.

“I can assure you on Election Day, I will ensure Ruto doesn’t become the President of Kenya,” Uhuru told the leaders.

Uhuru said he is supporting Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga because is a man who loves peace and can unite Kenyans.

