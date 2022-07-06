Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly summoned all Kikuyu Community Council of Elders and urged them to ensure Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t succeed him in August.

Uhuru has publicly stated he wants Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to succeed him in August because he is a man who has the interests of Kenyans at heart, unlike Ruto, who is a selfish and power-hungry leader.

Speaking on Wednesday, Council’s patron, Ndungu Gaithuma said the President has instructed them to support the Jubilee Party to counter the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in the Mt Kenya region.

“The president has been reaching out to various stakeholders in the Mt Kenya region who will play a crucial role in confronting a UDA problem. We have professional bodies, loyal politicians, lobby groups and our business community. As our candidate, Raila Odinga prepares to win the presidency, we want our party Jubilee Party to be part of that win,” Gaithuma stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST